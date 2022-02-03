'I Have Been Dining Out On It' - Nat Phillips On Bournemouth Loan & Cruyff Turn For Liverpool That Fooled Zlatan Ibrahimovich

Nat Phillips has been speaking about his loan move from Liverpool to Bournemouth which will see him stay with the Championship club until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has struggled for game time this season with the return from long-term injuries of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip, and the addition of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig in the summer.

Phillips had been expected to leave on a permanent deal but admitted on afcbTV via Liverpoolfc.com he is excited by the prospect of spending the next few months on the south coast with Bournemouth to try and help them gain promotion back to the Premier League.

"Interest had been growing throughout the window and it was an option that I was really excited about because of the club's ambition, and I've heard a lot of good things about the club.

"So I'm very excited to be here and looking forward to getting started."

The central defender fractured his cheekbone playing for the Reds against AC Milan in the Champions League but is now all clear to return to action.

In the same match, Phillips pulled off a 'Cruyff turn' to deceive Zlatan Ibrahimovic and he admits he has enjoyed taking the plaudits for the move.

"I'd probably say I have been dining out on it!

"I've had a lot of compliments over it and obviously it got quite a bit of attention, so that was nice.

"I can't promise that I'll be doing it for the Cherries! But if it's an occasion where it's necessary, I can't rule it out.

"The cheekbone's all fine now. It was probably only sore for one week after the collision but because the bone had broken, they had to give it enough time to heal. That time has passed now and I've not had any issues."

