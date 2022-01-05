'I Have Friends For Life' - Liverpool Defender Leaves After 13 Years

Welsh defender Morgan Boyes has left Liverpool to join Scottish side Livingston on a free transfer, which was officially confirmed today via the Liverpool website.

The full back made one senior Liverpool appearance in a 5-0 defeat at Aston Villa, a moment which he 'would never forget'.

His statement on Twitter read:

"13 years later the last day of being at @liverpool has arrived.

"I would like to thank every member of staff involved with the club past and present for helping me along the journey of being a young kid with a dream of become a professional footballer, to making my professional debut for the club.

"A moment that will never be forgotten for the rest of my life by me or my friends and family . The club and players that I can call friends for life have helped me become the person and player i am today and for that i am more thankful.

"I wish everyone the best for their future where ever that leads them. Now to turn full focus on joining up with @livingston"

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook