'I Have No Regret ' - Union Berlin Striker Taiwo Awoniyi On Joining Liverpool

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi who signed for Union Berlin from Liverpool in the summer has admitted in an interview that he has no regrets about signing for the Merseyside club.

The player never actually made an appearance for the Reds after signing for around £400,000 from the Imperial Soccer Academy in August 2015.

After loan spells at FSV Frankfurt, NEC, Mouscron, Gent, FSV Mainz 05 and then FC Union Berlin last season, Liverpool eventually sold the player to the German club for a reported fee of £6.5million in the summer.

Awoniyi has been in terrific form so far this season scoring twelve goals and assisting twice in 17 games in all competitions.

No Regrets In Signing For Liverpool

The 24 year old was prevented from making an appearance for Liverpool due to work permit issues but he has told TribalFootball.com he has no regrets.

"I signed for Liverpool at a period in my young career as a footballer when I did not understand how it works with work permit issues, but at the end we are still here talking about it."

"It shows that I did not make a bad decision to sign for Liverpool. With other players, they can have the work permit immediately."

"I have always said that Liverpool is one of the best things that happened to me as a footballer because they gave me the platform to achieve my dream and with them I have no regret at all."

"I do not see not being able to play a game in the Premier League as a regret because in life, with time, everything is still possible. So I can count my time as a Liverpool player as something great for my career."



Training With Salah, Mane and Firmino

The striker went on to explain how training with Liverpool's famous front trio helped him to improve.

"Salah, Mane and Firmino are very terrific players."

"Those guys are just too great personalities and if there's anything I admire very well, it is their humility. And with football, you learn in every football session, be it training or match situations."

