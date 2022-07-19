'I Hope One Day I Will Be Like Him Or Better' - Liverpool Defender Ibrahima Konate Sets Sights High

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has set his sights high as he prepares for another season at the Merseyside club.

The 23-year-old made a £36million move from RB Leipzig to Liverpool last summer and impressed in his first season helping the club to a domestic cup double.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

In an interview with Liverpoolfc.com, the France international explained he is learning a lot alongside the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez,

“For sure I improved a lot with him. I improved with him because I learn about him, I look how he plays.

“But not only him, I learn with also Matip and Joe because we play in the same position."

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Konate has no doubts that Dutchman van Dijk is the best defender in the world and set his sights high by claiming that one day he wants to be better than the 31-year-old.

"Everybody knows Virg is the best defender in the world and I look a lot at how he plays, how he thinks, before the game he knows a lot of players.

“I take inspiration from him and a lot of players in the world, but with him I have the chance to play with him and to train with him. I think it’s just the start and I hope year after year I will learn, learn, learn again.

“I hope one day I will be like him or better one day. I hope!”

It's going to be fascinating to see how Konate continues to develop at Liverpool and whether he can hold off competition from the likes of Matip and Gomez to be the number one choice alongside van Dijk.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |