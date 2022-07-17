'I Hope This Season I Will Score More' - Ibrahima Konate On Scoring More Goals For Liverpool & Thiago Alcantara's Help

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been speaking about his goalscoring form from last season and his hopes of doing even better this time.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a great spell of goal-scoring form in April with powerful headers in both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Benfica and FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

In an interview with Liverpoolfc.com, the French international spoke about that period during the last campaign and outlined his hopes to improve on that this season.

“This was crazy. It was good for the team, that’s more important. When I scored the first goal, after that I was confident. I hope this season I will score more than the last season."

Konate also spoke about how the words of teammate Thiago Alcantara helped him believe in himself in the opposition box.

“I spoke about this one time with Thiago in training and he told me, ‘When you go you have to believe. You are strong, you are big, you have to go.’ I said, ‘Yes, this is a good word for me.’ And I did it.”

As a player, Konate grew increasingly in stature as the season went on, and he was even selected ahead of the impressive Joel Matip for the Champions League final in the ultimate vote of confidence from his manager.

It is going to be a real battle to become Virgil van Dijk's regular partner between Konate, Matip, and Joe Gomez and that can only be a good thing for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

