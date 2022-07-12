'I Just Think It's Hard For Anybody To Play Alongside Van Dijk' - Pundit On News Joe Gomez Has Signed A New Contract At Liverpool

After Joe Gomez signed a new contract at Liverpool last week, a former international has been talking about what this means in a recent interview.

Despite limited game time last season, Gomez has put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at the club as he tries to force his way back into the reckoning to be Virgil van Dijk's centre-back partner.

In an interview with Football Insider, former West Ham player and Scotland international Frank McAvennie said he thinks that the deal suits both parties, and Gomez will get more time on the pitch next season.

“This year Liverpool will be challenging for everything again. I think it’s good to keep players there that know each other. (Jurgen) Klopp’s not going to sign somebody if he doesn’t think they’ll do a good job.

“We’re talking about elite managers. He’s not going to let good players go.

“Gomez is a good player, I just think it’s hard for anybody to play alongside Van Dijk. You don’t look as good. Whoever it is playing alongside van Dijk is never going to look as good.

“I think Gomez knows that and I think he knows he’s going to get game time at Liverpool. Why wouldn’t he want to sign for a team like that and be part of that.“

The news that Gomez had signed a new contract would have been well received by Klopp leaving him with four top-class options to compete for places in the centre of defence.

