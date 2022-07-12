Skip to main content

'I Just Think It's Hard For Anybody To Play Alongside Van Dijk' - Pundit On News Joe Gomez Has Signed A New Contract At Liverpool

After Joe Gomez signed a new contract at Liverpool last week, a former international has been talking about what this means in a recent interview.

Despite limited game time last season, Gomez has put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at the club as he tries to force his way back into the reckoning to be Virgil van Dijk's centre-back partner.

In an interview with Football Insider, former West Ham player and Scotland international Frank McAvennie said he thinks that the deal suits both parties, and Gomez will get more time on the pitch next season.

“This year Liverpool will be challenging for everything again. I think it’s good to keep players there that know each other. (Jurgen) Klopp’s not going to sign somebody if he doesn’t think they’ll do a good job.

We’re talking about elite managers. He’s not going to let good players go.

Gomez is a good player, I just think it’s hard for anybody to play alongside Van Dijk. You don’t look as good. Whoever it is playing alongside van Dijk is never going to look as good.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip

I think Gomez knows that and I think he knows he’s going to get game time at Liverpool. Why wouldn’t he want to sign for a team like that and be part of that.

The news that Gomez had signed a new contract would have been well received by Klopp leaving him with four top-class options to compete for places in the centre of defence.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
News

Breaking: Liverpool Unveil New Nike Away Kit For The 2022/23 Season

By Neil Andrew58 minutes ago
Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip
Quotes

'Virgil Obviously - The Man' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Competition For Centre-Back Spots After Joe Gomez Contract News

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Anfield 96 Avenue
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Defender In Talks With Two Clubs Over A Summer Transfer

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
Exclusive Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: 'Hopefully We Can Win It This Season' - Harvey Elliott Comments On Liverpool's Title Hopes For Next Season

By Owen Cummings11 hours ago
Pepe Reina
News

'I'm Going To Retire Here' - Ex-Liverpool Goalkeeper Pepe Reina Returns To Spanish Club

By Joe Dixon11 hours ago
Liverpool Kit
News

Watch: Liverpool Set To Unveil New Nike Away Kit For 2022/23 Season On Tuesday

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Quotes

'I Am Not In The Middle Anymore' - Liverpool's Diogo Jota On His New Role Within The Team

By Rowan Lee12 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United Preview | Jurgen Klopp v Erik Ten Hag | Pre-Season Tour

By Damon Carr12 hours ago