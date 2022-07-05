Skip to main content

'I Kept Telling Him He Could Smash My Records' - Liverpool Legend Ian Rush On Mohamed Salah's New Contract

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has been reacting to the news that Mohamed Salah has signed a new long-term deal at the club.

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian finally put pen to paper on a new three-year contract last week after months of protracted negotiations.

After losing Sadio Mane to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, this was the perfect tonic for Reds fans ahead of the new season.

As reported by The Mirror, Liverpool's all-time record goalscorer Rush explained how delighted he was by the news that the 30-year-old was extending his stay on Merseyside.

“I keep telling him if he stayed he could smash my records. I also said that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

Ian Rush

"Everyone at Liverpool including the fans love him. This is like a new signing. I am absolutely delighted. Hopefully, in my role as Liverpool ambassador, I’ve helped in some way. I honestly would love it if he becomes a record-breaker at Liverpool.”

Salah has a long way to go to catch Rush in the goalscoring charts but there is no doubt other records will continue to tumble along the way.

