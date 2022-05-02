Skip to main content

'I Know Pep Will Be An Outstanding Manager' - Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp On His Assistant Pep Lijnders

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has showered praise on assistant Pep Lijnders after both signed extended contracts that will keep them at the club until 2026.

The 39-year-old Dutchman has been tipped as a possible replacement for Klopp at Liverpool when the German's reign comes to an end.

Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders

Speaking during his press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) ahead of the 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday, Klopp is convinced that Lijnders has a bright future as a manager in his own right.

"I know Pep will be an outstanding manager in future, but what we really enjoy is the work together... we bought fully in this project. That's it.

"He's not even 40 yet, that's obviously a long time - after all these things - to be by yourself. In the moment we all enjoy the work here together, his own ambitions will never stop and I will not stop it."

Pep Lijnders in the technical area of NEC as manager.

Klopp also gave an insight as to how the relationship works between himself and his coaching team.

"It's like this; I am, meanwhile, a pretty experienced elder generation manager, (it's) crazy to say that, but it's the truth.

"So, my big strength is that I really bring in really good people and then let them flourish. It doesn't mean I tell them all the time: 'No, no, no, no... we did it in the past like this.'

"No, I listen. I listen because they are much closer with the managers that do their badges at the moment.

"It's really interesting what they tell you now and not what I could tell them all the time what we did in the past, and all these kinds of things.

"Life is progress and you have to keep up with all the developments around you, that's what we do."

