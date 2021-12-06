Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
'I Like Taylor Swift' - Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Addresses 'Questionable' Music Taste

Author:

Mohamed Salah has spoken about his music taste in a recent interview with MBC.

Salah, who is widely recognised amongst Liverpool and Premier League fans as the best in the world, can hardly say the same about his taste, according to some football fans on Twitter.

“I listen to both [western and foreign music], I don’t have a specific one. I listen to anything available. My girls too make me listen to music, English music. I listen to Taylor Swift for example.”

Taylor Swift has been a popular artist for the last decade, selling over 50 million albums as of 2019 - but many fans are questioning how and why Salah has got into her.

'Man listens to Shake it off', one said.

However, one fan pointed out that one of Salah's teammates may not be too happy that he listens to one female artist, and not a group of them in Little Mix, eh Ox?

Overall, it could be worse - he could be dull and pull out the typical Drake, but clearly Salah is a man of varying tastes.

#Swiftie.

