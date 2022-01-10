Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'I Liked Taki A Lot When He Came On' - Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp On Takumi Minamino Returning From Injury

Jurgen Klopp was clearly delighted to have Japan international Takumi Minamino back in the Liverpool squad for Sunday's 4-1 win against Shrewsbury at Anfield.

The 26 year old came on as a second half substitute to help seal the Reds passage into the FA Cup fourth round.

Takumi Minamino

As reported by liverpoolfc.com, Liverpool's German manager was pleased to have Minamino back and available with the team about to embark on a busy fixture schedule without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

"Taki was injured, so that's all. Nothing serious but serious enough that he couldn't play, so that's how it is. 

"It's not the longest rehab in his life hopefully – or maybe it was the longest rehab hopefully then. 

Read More

"But he is back and very important for us, very, very important – especially when we have a lot of games coming up and, how we all know, that two of our main guys up front are not here. It's good."

Klopp also admitted he was pleased with Minamino's contribution against the Shrews and believes before the injury he was in good form, a fact evidenced by his brilliant equaliser in the Carabao Cup quarter final against Leicester.

"I liked Taki a lot when he came on. He's actually in a really good shape but, of course, the injury interrupted it slightly, that's how it is. But now he's back, it's good and we need him desperately."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Takumi Minamino
Quotes

'I Liked Taki A Lot When He Came On' - Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp On Takumi Minamino Returning From Injury

just now
Enter caption
Non LFC

Report: Manchester United 'Keen' On Liverpool Target Denis Zakaria - Ralf Rangnick Eager For Midfield Reinforcement

3 minutes ago
Caoimhin Kelleher
Quotes

‘Unbelievable’ - John Achterberg Has Praised Caoimhin Kelleher and Tips Him to Be Liverpool’s Number One Keeper

28 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

'Only Real Positive Case Was Trent-Alexander Arnold' - Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Covid-19 Outbreak At Liverpool

32 minutes ago
Virgil Van Dijk
Quotes

'He Is A Gentleman' - Shrewsbury Boss On Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk

1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo Could Sign for Barcelona After Asking Agent to Find Him a New Club

1 hour ago
Thiago
News

Jurgen Klopp Provides Thiago Alcantara Injury Update After Liverpool See Off Shrewsbury

1 hour ago
Kaide Gordon
Quotes

'That's Kaide' - Jurgen Klopp Delighted With Kaide Gordon And His First Liverpool Goal

2 hours ago