'I Liked Taki A Lot When He Came On' - Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp On Takumi Minamino Returning From Injury

Jurgen Klopp was clearly delighted to have Japan international Takumi Minamino back in the Liverpool squad for Sunday's 4-1 win against Shrewsbury at Anfield.

The 26 year old came on as a second half substitute to help seal the Reds passage into the FA Cup fourth round.

IMAGO / Focus Images

As reported by liverpoolfc.com, Liverpool's German manager was pleased to have Minamino back and available with the team about to embark on a busy fixture schedule without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

"Taki was injured, so that's all. Nothing serious but serious enough that he couldn't play, so that's how it is.

"It's not the longest rehab in his life hopefully – or maybe it was the longest rehab hopefully then.

"But he is back and very important for us, very, very important – especially when we have a lot of games coming up and, how we all know, that two of our main guys up front are not here. It's good."

Klopp also admitted he was pleased with Minamino's contribution against the Shrews and believes before the injury he was in good form, a fact evidenced by his brilliant equaliser in the Carabao Cup quarter final against Leicester.

"I liked Taki a lot when he came on. He's actually in a really good shape but, of course, the injury interrupted it slightly, that's how it is. But now he's back, it's good and we need him desperately."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook