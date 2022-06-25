Skip to main content
'I Look Forward To Watching The Next Season' - States Pundit On Liverpool and Manchester City's Recent Signings

Former Newcastle and England striker Alan Shearer has given his opinion on Liverpool's new Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez claiming it to be a great bit of business. Along with Manchester City's new Norwegian striker Erling Haaland. 

Both Nunez and Haaland ended last season in double figures for goals scored. Nunez found the net 34 times in all competitions for Benfica, while Haaland netted 29 goals for Dortmund.

Darwin Nunez

As reported in the ECHO the Premier League all time top goalscorer said he's looking forward to watching Liverpool and City's new signings in action. 

"Two huge signings. Two fantastic players. I'm certain both players will score a lot of goals in the Premier League and will make their clubs better. I've seen bits of them in the Champions League, obviously." Shearer said speaking to Sky Sports. 

haaland

"It's great for the Premier League that their clubs are able to attract those kind of players and I look forward to watching them a lot next season. They've both [Liverpool and Manchester City] had success last season and when you win things you've got to go out and strengthen. 

"With the turnover of [Sadio] Mane, Liverpool had to bring someone big in to try and replace him, because he's (Mane) been an unbelievable player for them. I look forward to watching the next season." 

