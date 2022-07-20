'I Lost A Fair Bit Of Weight In The Off-Season' - Liverpool Youngster Hoping Summer Hard Work Pays Off

As the new season approaches, Harvey Elliott has outlined the measures he went to this summer to try and force his way back into Jurgen Klopp's plans.

The 19-year-old impressed in pre-season a year ago, forcing himself into Liverpool's starting XI, before disaster struck at Elland Road in September when he suffered a horrific ankle injury.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Despite fighting his way back to fitness in quick time, the same opportunities did not present themselves to the England under 21 international in the latter part of the season.

Elliott outlined to The Athletic how he is hoping that the hard work done this summer will help force his way back into Klopp's thinking.

“I’ve just got to prove myself to the manager and put myself in the best possible position to get minutes. I’m enjoying my football again and it’s my dream to be able to put on the shirt for this club.

IMAGO / Action Plus

“I did a bit more in terms of fitness work this summer to ensure I was in the best possible position coming back. I lost a fair bit of weight in the off-season. I had a target last season, which I reached, and I’ve done it again.”

There appears to be no doubt about Elliott's quality and character so for him to start recognising some of his undeniable potential, it will now be about him taking an opportunity when it presents itself.

