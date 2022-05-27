Skip to main content
'I Love Him' - Ronaldinho On Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has spoken of his admiration for Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk.

Virgil van Dijk

The 30-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season for Liverpool helping them to two domestic cups and the final of the Champions League where they will face Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday.

It's been a remarkable comeback from the Dutchman who missed the bulk of the previous campaign after suffering a serious knee injury in October 2020.

Van Dijk has clearly made a positive impact on the former Barcelona player and Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho.

The Brazilian legend is quoted by SPORTbible talking about Liverpool's number four in glowing terms.

'I love him, in my opinion, he is the best defender in world football at this moment. I have lots of love and respect for him, and he is an amazing player.'

Reds fans will be hoping that Van Dijk is able to deal with another world-class operator in Karim Benzema when Liverpool take on Los Blancos to try and secure their seventh European Cup on Saturday.

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

