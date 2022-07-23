Skip to main content

'I Love The Football Here And That's My Dream' - Liverpool Youngster On Training With The First Team

Stefan Bajcetic believes Liverpool is the perfect club to help him develop as a player. The 17-year-old has featured throughout the Reds pre-season tour of Asia and is currently training in Austria. 

The Spain-born midfielder feels the opportunities that Liverpool will offer him sustains the valiant step he took by moving from Spanish side Celta Vigo in 2021. 

Stefan Bajcetic

"It's paid off, because I learned a lot as well in the Academy, I think this is the best club for me to develop and I'm happy – I've always been happy," said Bajcetic speaking to Liverpoolfc.com. 

"It was difficult to leave all my friends, my family and the place I was living for all my life. But I love the football here and that's my dream.

"Everyone has been good with me. Luckily, I can speak Spanish as well, so I can speak with everyone really.

"Obviously my family and friends are very happy and buzzing. They always try to watch the games and if there's something on social media, they try to look at it. I'm very happy." 

Fabinho
Bajcetic who played in the defensive-midfield position throughout all three of Liverpool's warm-up fixtures is also able to play in the backline as he did so many times for the Academy. 

"It's been good, I always played centre-back growing up but now I think I'm capable of playing there. If they give me the opportunity, I will," he said when asked on his positioning. 

"To be honest, I don't mind [where I play]. I just want to play football. If the staff and coach thinks I'm needed there, I will play there.

"Especially for this club, the way he [Fabinho] plays, I think, is the best, and I always try to look at him and learn from him.

"It's obviously tough to play like him but I always try to look at him and learn from his positioning, his pressing and all that.

"I just want to play football and stay fit because last year I was injured at the end of the season. I just want to be fit, playing and trying to impress." 

Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
