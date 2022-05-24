Skip to main content
'I Love When Jurgen Says They Are Mentality Monsters - Former Liverpool & Real Madrid Legend Xabi Alonso On Reds Manager Klopp

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid legend Xabi Alonso has been speaking about his old team and manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Champions League final.

The retired Spanish midfielder will see two of his old clubs go head to head for the right to be crowned European champions in Paris on Saturday

Jurgen Klopp Xabi Alonso

Speaking to BT Sport (via Liverpoolfc.com), the 40-year-old explained what he thinks Klopp's strengths are and what makes him different to others.

"Jürgen, I have played many times against him.

“He is intense, he is very passionate and I think that one of his best qualities is that he is able to get the best from his players and he is able for them to commit in a very generous way and create proper teams.

“You need to be able to give them the right recipe for them to show their best level. That’s the beauty - you don’t have just one way, you have many different ways and Carlo (Ancelotti) is different to Jürgen, Jürgen is different to Pep (Guardiola), Pep is different to Thomas Tuchel to Xavi, so they are all different."

Alonso also admitted he loves the term 'mentality monsters' and thinks it perfectly describes the current crop of Liverpool players.

“I love when Jürgen says that they are ‘mentality monsters’ because to do what they are doing, it is not easy. It’s not just this year, it’s what they have been doing for the last few years and they have that mentality."

