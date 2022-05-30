'I Love You All And I'm Not Drunk' - An Emotional Jurgen Klopp During Liverpool's City Parade

Jurgen Klopp spoke of his immense pride for both Liverpool supporters and players during the Reds victory parade in the city on Sunday.

Klopp's team enjoyed a brilliant season winning both the Carabao and FA Cups and just missed out on the Premier League and European glory. The German was clearly taken aback however by the reaction in Liverpool on Sunday with over half a million fans rumoured to have taken to the streets to show their appreciation.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking on the top of the bus during the parade (via Liverpoolfc.com) the 54-year-old explained his feelings after what had been a difficult 24 hours for everyone associated with Liverpool.

"I’m proud of the players but I’m proud of these people, to be honest. Unbelievable.

"Yesterday in the stadium some things happened that nobody understood, our families were in trouble, all these kinds of things.

"Now we come here and see this, when you see the eyes of the people, it’s incredible. That’s the best sign you can get: you don’t have to win, you just need to put all that you have in, really throw everything on the pitch and the people of Liverpool love you.

"We celebrate life, we celebrate the season, we celebrate our competitions, we celebrate the championship of 2020."

At the very end of his interview, Klopp went on to make it clear how much affection he has for the people of Liverpool.

"I love you all! And I’m not drunk, not a little bit, just emotional!"

Based on the turnout in the city, I think it's fair to say the feeling of the supporters towards Klopp and his team is replicated.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |