'I Love You All And I'm Not Drunk' - An Emotional Jurgen Klopp During Liverpool's City Parade
Jurgen Klopp spoke of his immense pride for both Liverpool supporters and players during the Reds victory parade in the city on Sunday.
Klopp's team enjoyed a brilliant season winning both the Carabao and FA Cups and just missed out on the Premier League and European glory. The German was clearly taken aback however by the reaction in Liverpool on Sunday with over half a million fans rumoured to have taken to the streets to show their appreciation.
Speaking on the top of the bus during the parade (via Liverpoolfc.com) the 54-year-old explained his feelings after what had been a difficult 24 hours for everyone associated with Liverpool.
"I’m proud of the players but I’m proud of these people, to be honest. Unbelievable.
"Yesterday in the stadium some things happened that nobody understood, our families were in trouble, all these kinds of things.
Read More
"Now we come here and see this, when you see the eyes of the people, it’s incredible. That’s the best sign you can get: you don’t have to win, you just need to put all that you have in, really throw everything on the pitch and the people of Liverpool love you.
"We celebrate life, we celebrate the season, we celebrate our competitions, we celebrate the championship of 2020."
At the very end of his interview, Klopp went on to make it clear how much affection he has for the people of Liverpool.
"I love you all! And I’m not drunk, not a little bit, just emotional!"
Based on the turnout in the city, I think it's fair to say the feeling of the supporters towards Klopp and his team is replicated.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Sadio Mane To Leave Liverpool This Summer According To Fabrizio Romano - Bayern Munich 'Strong Contenders' To Sign Him
- Watch: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League Final | Vinicius Jr Scores Decisive Goal But Courtois Outstanding
- Disgrace, Disgusting, And Disastrous: The Treatment Of Liverpool Fans At The UEFA Champions League Final In Paris
- Watch: Thibaut Courtois Brilliance Deny Liverpool Win As Real Madrid Are Crowned Champions | Champions League Final
- Watch: Liverpool Songs Performed In Paris Fan Park Ahead Of UCL Final - Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Jurgen Klopp
- Watch: Sir Kenny Dalglish On Stage At Liverpool Fan Park For 'The Fields Of Anfield Road' Ahead Of Champions League Final With Real Madrid
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |