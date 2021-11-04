'I need Rhythm': Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On His Upturn In Form Following Atletico Madrid.
Not many gave Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a chance this season, with Liverpool's depth in midfield seeming endless before his name is reached.
But the former Arsenal midfielder has been impressive in patches after the injuries to Liverpool's midfield.
He provided a fantastic assist against Brighton for Sadio Mane's header - but still had criticism from Liverpool fans for his overall performance.
Quite a few Reds fans believe that Oxlade-Chamberlain hasn't hit the heights from his first campaign at Anfield, which was prematurely ended against Roma.
He hasn't featured regularly since, but he believes it is a big influence on his play.
'Rhythm helps all players, but especially for me the way I play. With game time and more games, it all becomes a bit more natural and I don't have to think about these things as much.'
'A player like me who sometimes does risky things like run with the ball and drive with the ball, rhythm helps that.'
