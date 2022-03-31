'I Never Had A Month So Exciting' - Thiago Alcantara On A Pivotal April For Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been speaking in a recent interview about how April will prove to be a pivotal month for the club.

IMAGO / News Images

The Reds face eight matches across three competitions (Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup) as they try and add to the Carabao Cup that is already in the trophy cabinet after beating Chelsea at Wembley in February.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 30 year old sat down to speak to Liverpoolfc.com about his excitement at how every single game in the next month will be so important.

“The other day I was talking with some friends about it and I never had, in the years that I have been involved in football, I never had a month so exciting like this with such important and exciting matches every three days. So it will be amazing.

“Well, it’s not the most exciting month of my career [but] for sure it is exciting because you are competing against the best, in the best competitions as well, but also because it reminds you that we are in finals.

“It looks like a World Cup, a European Cup, where every game is a final. With that we are in a one-mission mood and we are there.”

Liverpool resume their quest for the Premier League title when they take on Watford at Anfield on Saturday in a 12.30pm kick off.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok