November 18, 2021
'I Quite Like Mo Salah' - GB Olympic Gold Medallist Mo Farah Talks Football's Best Athlete

Author:

Olympic champion Mo Farah has been speaking about the impact and development of Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah and said he is football's 'best athlete'.

The four time gold medallist knows a thing or two about what makes an elite athlete and it looks like he can see those qualities in the Reds 29 year old talisman.

Mo Farah
Mohamed Salah

Best Athlete In Football

When quizzed about the best athlete in football on the Seaman Says podcast Farah was emphatic in his answer.

“I quite like Mo Salah, the way he went from an average player at Chelsea to go to Liverpool and to see the impact he had at Liverpool.

"Particularly last year and this year, I think it’s incredible, as a sportsman you see it, he was already a Premier League player and then he’s changed team and become what he has done.

"I think for me, that’s’ the bit where I’m like ‘wow’.”

Farah's opinion is difficult to argue with based on recent comments from Salah's teammates about his professionalism and workrate.

It's evident that the hours the 29 year old is putting in on the training ground has helped launch his game to new heights this season with 15 goals in all competitions so far.

