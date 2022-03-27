'I Sense Some Nervousness' - Former Player Believes Manchester City Will Be Feeling Premier League Title Pressure From Liverpool

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha has claimed that he can sense 'nervousness' in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City squad as Liverpool try and hunt them down in the Premier League title race.

City lost at home to Tottenham before dropping more points against Crystal Palace before the international break enabling Jurgen Klopp's team to close to within just a point.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Onuoha admitted that despite the fact he can 'sense some nervousness', he thinks it's a good thing.

"I sense some nervousness around but I think that's a good thing because the fact is you've got big games coming up.

"You look at some sides around the league and they don't have big matches so they just count down to the end of the season, whereas for City and a couple of others you are thinking you hope it goes well because if it does then what a season it would be."

Onuoha believes that despite the pressure, it's what everyone works towards to be challenging for trophies at the end of the season and he thinks City will get the job done.

"Speaking from experience, you see those big matches and to know all eyes will be on them is the stuff you dream of as a kid.

"Even though the games are high pressure and you could argue season-defining, you would much rather be on the field because that is the place where you've got control of your destiny.

"They are in a very strong position and they have the experience to be able to see this type of thing through."

