‘I Spoke With Jurgen Klopp, He Told Me That He Loved Me’ - Former Liverpool Target Nabil Fekir’s Comments on His Failed Transfer

Many Liverpool fans will fondly remember the summer transfer window of 2018 for what could have been regarding potential Philippe Coutinho replacement Nabil Fekir who was 'all but done' in terms of signing on the dotted line for Liverpool.

Many Liverpool fans were extremely excited about the arrival of the French international from Olympique Lyonnais, after a season that saw him score 23 goals and gain eight assists in the process in 40 games for the French side.

Paul Joyce sent the Liverpool fanbase into ecstasy when he tweeted that the club was to seal the French international on Friday, hence the worldwide trend #FekirFriday around the signing of the star in a deal worth an initial £48.4million.

Speaking to Movistar+ via The Mirror and As quoted by the LFC Transfer Room Twitter account Nabil Fekir has again commented on the transfer saga and his disappointment in not signing for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

"Everything was closed. I passed all the interviews, I spoke with Jurgen Klopp, he told me that he loved me It was all done, when we were about to sign, there were problems with my representative and the negotiation broke down."

"Of course I was disappointed not to go to Liverpool, very disappointed because Liverpool is a great club. I met Jurgen Klopp, and it went well. After meeting him, I wanted to join Liverpool even more. He’s a good person. It was really difficult to deal with for me"

Fekir has since moved onto pastures' new signing for Real Betis in July 2019 for a fee of £17.78million.

In 118 outings for the Spanish side, Fekir has found the goal 22 times and gained 23 assists in the process.

