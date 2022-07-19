'I Think Another Midfielder Could Help Liverpool' - Top Journalist Predicts What The Club Will Do In The Future And Who Would Be A Good Fit

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested another addition in the middle of the park, such as Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes, could be extremely beneficial to Liverpool.

It seems as though The Reds are holding out for England international Jude Bellingham next summer, as Borussia Dortmund are currently unwilling to sell due to the recent sale of Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Romano has said, via @caughtoffside, “I think another midfielder could help Liverpool, a player like Matheus Nunes, a talented 23-year-old from Sporting Lisbon, would be a smart idea.

But Liverpool always think long-term and I’m sure they will invest in a midfielder in 2023.”

This suggests that Jurgen Klopp would not be interested in a stop-gap and wants a player for the future of the club. As a result, Bellingham next year likes far more likely.

Nunes has played 99 games, whilst scoring 7 times for the green and whites. The No.8 joined from Estoril in 2019 for a fee of £500,000. He took the shirt number in the 2020/21 following the departure of Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United.

The Brazil-born playmaker has attracted interest from the best clubs in Europe over the past few months. It seems as though it is only a matter of time until he gets a big-money move.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |