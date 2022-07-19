Skip to main content

'I Think Another Midfielder Could Help Liverpool' - Top Journalist Predicts What The Club Will Do In The Future And Who Would Be A Good Fit

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested another addition in the middle of the park, such as Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes, could be extremely beneficial to Liverpool.

It seems as though The Reds are holding out for England international Jude Bellingham next summer, as Borussia Dortmund are currently unwilling to sell due to the recent sale of Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Matheus Nunes

Romano has said, via @caughtoffside, “I think another midfielder could help Liverpool, a player like Matheus Nunes, a talented 23-year-old from Sporting Lisbon, would be a smart idea. 

But Liverpool always think long-term and I’m sure they will invest in a midfielder in 2023.” 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This suggests that Jurgen Klopp would not be interested in a stop-gap and wants a player for the future of the club. As a result, Bellingham next year likes far more likely.

Nunes has played 99 games, whilst scoring 7 times for the green and whites. The No.8 joined from Estoril in 2019 for a fee of £500,000. He took the shirt number in the 2020/21 following the departure of Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United.

The Brazil-born playmaker has attracted interest from the best clubs in Europe over the past few months. It seems as though it is only a matter of time until he gets a big-money move.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Neco Williams Nat Phillips
Transfers

'I Do Think He Has To Move On' - Pundit Tips Liverpool Defender For Transfer

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
all images Editorial Sport Creative Archive ImagesEventsCollectionsPreviewVideosall imagesEditorialSportCreativeArchivefilter resultsCarney Chukwuemeka Photos89 stock photos on the topic Carney Chukwuemeka are available for licensing. Or start a new search to discover more pictures at IMAGO. show 5 show 10 show 20 show 30 show 50 show 100 most recent oldest /119.05.2022 IMAGO / SportimageBirmingham, England, 19th May 2022. Carney Chukwuemeka of Aston Villa during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture credit shou
Transfers

Report: Liverpool are interested in signing £20m rated Aston Villa Midfielder

By Matty Orme3 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate
Quotes

'I Hope One Day I Will Be Like Him Or Better' - Liverpool Defender Ibrahima Konate Sets Sights High

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
imago0034140614h
Articles

Report: Winger 'Was Crying' As He Begged Club To Let Him Complete £18 Million Liverpool Move

By Sam Jones3 hours ago
Anthony
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Have Held Talks With Ajax Regarding Winger Antony

By Owen Cummings3 hours ago
Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip
Quotes

Pundit: Liverpool Could Already Have Next Van Dijk At The Club & Makes 'Best In The World' Claim

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Transfer Stance Revealed For Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

'They Will Invest In A Midfielder' - Fabrizio Romano Tips Liverpool To Land Portuguese Talent

By Joe Dixon5 hours ago