‘I Think Diaz Could Be Player of the Year’ - Ex-Premier League Manager on Luis Diaz

Liverpool secured the services of Columbian International Luis Diaz for a reported £42.3million from Portuguese outfit FC Porto in January this year. Diaz become an instant impact for Klopp's side, and former England manager Stuart Pearce believes he could well go on to win player of the year for the 22/23 campaign.

Since his arrival on Merseyside Diaz scored six times and created six assists in 26 outings for Jurgen Klopp's side in all competitions, establishing himself as a firm fan favourite, becoming a spark of creativity and scoring on only his second start for the side.

In an exclusive interview with talkSPORT, the former Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and England manager Stuart Pearce has tipped the Columbian international to win player of the year in his first full season in the Premier League "I think Diaz could be player of the year.

"I was so impressed with Diaz last season, how he hit the ground running, his goals, his effort. He’s almost unshakable on the ball, I really like him"

Pearce then went on to add that he also believes Diaz is a slightly better player than the departing Sadio Mane saying "Will Liverpool miss (Sadio) Mane, of course, but I think Diaz could be a slightly better player and a better goalscorer.

"I think he could be a special player this year. What a talent.

"If you asked me who I think will win the league this year, it's Liverpool. With City winning the league twice in a row, it takes away a couple of per cent. Liverpool will have that little bit more hunger in their bellies and their striker options are so outstanding."

