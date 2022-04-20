'I Think He Can Do Much More' - Dutch Legend Marco van Basten On How Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk Can Improve His Game

Dutch football legend Marco van Basten has been speaking about how he thinks Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk can improve in a recent interview.

After a serious knee injury ruled van Dijk out of most of last season, the 30 year old has returned to his imperious best during this campaign as Liverpool fight on all four fronts.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to Ziggo Sport, (via SportNiuews as per Sport Witness), van Basten started by talking about the qualities of Liverpool's number four.

“Of course, his development has really gone from low to high, and he is definitely at the top now.

“He’s a grandiose defender and a grandiose player. He’s fast, he can head well, he has good passing, good technique."

Van Basten believes, however, that van Dijk can still improve and offered some insight as to how he thinks he can do so.

"I do think he can still improve, especially in his presence.

“He could be controlling, use possession quicker, midfield play quicker, getting the ball forward in the right way.

“I think he can do much more, he often limits himself to playing the ball to his full-backs, but he has a great pass in him. He can dribble in; he has good technique to do it. He can be much more dominant.

“The slower he goes, the harder it becomes for the midfielders and attackers to get that ball right to go on the attack.

“He plays an important role; he needs to have that intention to go forward and to find depth, and if that doesn’t work, then go sideways instead. He’s content with what he’s doing now.”

Van Dijk will be pivotal to how the season ends for the Reds as they try and embark on a run that will see them add to the Carabao Cup triumph in February.



Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok