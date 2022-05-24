Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'I Think He Did Stop It Short' - Ex FIFA Official Claims Michael Oliver Stopped Manchester City & Aston Villa Premier League Clash Early

Former FIFA official and retired Premier League referee Keith Hackett has criticised Michael Oliver for calling a halt to the title-defining match between Manchester and Aston Villa early on Sunday.

Michael Oliver

In an incredible game, City overturned a two-goal deficit to retain the title but after keeper Ederson spent time down injured in stoppage time, Hackett told Football Insider more time should have been played.

“I think he did stop it short. Everyone watching on television knew that was the case.

“Sometimes referees have got to be given credit for using a bit of common sense. If the game is over and it is not going to impact on the result it may be best to get the players off."

Hackett went on to say that he thinks football will eventually move to a model where there are independent timekeepers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“But that wasn’t the case here. I think it is another nail in the current protocol as we move towards what I consider to be independent timekeepers.

“The timing of football matters should be taken away from the referee completely. It should be like boxing or hockey.

“There should be a big clock in the stadium so that we as fans know that we are getting the appropriate amount of time.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Jurgen Klopp
Articles

'Just Edges It' - Peter Crouch On What Unlikely Award Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Deserves

By Neil Andrew13 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Sergio Ramos Real Madrid
Articles

Mohamed Salah Issues Four Word Warning Ahead of Liverpool's Champions League Final Clash With Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew30 minutes ago
Mauricio Pochettino Erik Ten Hag
News

Report: Manchester United Boss On Putting A Stop To Manchester City And Liverpool Dominance

By Joe Dixon10 hours ago
Ismaila Sarr
Transfers

Report: Everton, Crystal Palace And Newcastle Look To Sign Liverpool Transfer Target

By Joe Dixon10 hours ago
Owen Hargreaves
News

Report: Ex-Manchester United And Bayern Munich Midfielder On Liverpool Star Attacker

By Joe Dixon11 hours ago
James Milner Kostas Tsimikas
Opinions

Premier League Finale Offers Hint That James Milner Will Be Staying At Liverpool To Grant Jurgen Klopp His Wish (Opinion)

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
News

Report: Real Madrid Looking To Sign Liverpool Transfer Target

By Joe Dixon11 hours ago
imago1011751429h
Articles

'It's Got To Be' - Peter Crouch Names Which Liverpool Superstar He Thinks Is Player Of The Year

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago