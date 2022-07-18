'I Think He Had Already Made His Mind Up' - Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho Comments On Sadio Mane's Departure

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has said that he tried to convince Sadio Mane to stay at Anfield before his move to Bayern Munich.

The Senegalese international left The Reds at the end of last month to join the German champions in a deal worth up to £35 million.

Fabinho has now commented on the situation and what happened before the end of last season.

IMAGO / PA Images

“At the end of the season, I spoke a lot with Sadio. He told me about the situation that he could leave,” the 28-year-old told The Athletic.

“I was always saying to him, ‘Come on Sadio, stay here. You can win the Premier League and the Champions League right here, don’t leave’. But I think he had already made his mind up. We had to respect that.

Unfortunately, Fabinho's words were not enough to ultimately convince Mane to stay, with him opting for a new challenge away from England - eight years after he joined Southampton from Red Bull Salzburg.

“Sadio had a really good story in a Liverpool shirt. He played for six years here and during that time he won everything you can win and he decided that he wanted a new challenge. That’s OK."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |