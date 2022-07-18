Skip to main content

'I Think He Had Already Made His Mind Up' - Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho Comments On Sadio Mane's Departure

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has said that he tried to convince Sadio Mane to stay at Anfield before his move to Bayern Munich.

The Senegalese international left The Reds at the end of last month to join the German champions in a deal worth up to £35 million.

Fabinho has now commented on the situation and what happened before the end of last season.

Sadio Mane Naby Keita

“At the end of the season, I spoke a lot with Sadio. He told me about the situation that he could leave,” the 28-year-old told The Athletic.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I was always saying to him, ‘Come on Sadio, stay here. You can win the Premier League and the Champions League right here, don’t leave’. But I think he had already made his mind up. We had to respect that.

Unfortunately, Fabinho's words were not enough to ultimately convince Mane to stay, with him opting for a new challenge away from England - eight years after he joined Southampton from Red Bull Salzburg.

“Sadio had a really good story in a Liverpool shirt. He played for six years here and during that time he won everything you can win and he decided that he wanted a new challenge. That’s OK."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Fabinho Sadio Mane
Quotes

'Come On Sadio, Stay Here' - Fabinho On Trying To Persuade Mane To Stay At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew7 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'I'd Be Worried' Pundit Has Major Doubts Over Liverpool After Replacing Sadio Mane With Darwin Nunez | LFCTR Response

By Damon Carr45 minutes ago
Ben Davies
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Defender Ben Davies To Undergo Medical Ahead Of Transfer To Rangers

By Neil Andrew47 minutes ago
Luke Chambers
Quotes

‘If He Thinks This Boy Is Going to Do It, Go and Play Against the Men. Go to the Championship and Toughen Up’ - Pundit on Liverpool Youngster Luke Chambers

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Mohamed Salah L and Darwin Nunez R of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_npH4g.jpg
Quotes

'Klopp Has Got A Natural Ability' - Former International Praises Liverpool Manager Ahead Of Darwin Nunez Debut

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre Season Football Match In Bangkok Joe Gomez of Liverpool in actio
Quotes

‘The Opportunity That I Have Here and the Platform and the Chance to Be at This Club Is One That Is Hard to Walk Away From’ - Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez on His Decision to Stay On Merseyside

By Matty Orme3 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'I'm Sure Klopp Has Had The Inside Scoop From Dortmund' - Former Player On Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

‘He Is Already a Legend at the Club’ - Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez on Mohammed Salah Contract Extension

By Matty Orme4 hours ago