'I Think He Has To Leave' - Pundit On Joe Gomez's Future At Liverpool Amid New Contract Reports

After reports emerged suggesting that Joe Gomez was in fresh talks with Liverpool over a new contract, a former player has suggested that the 25-year-old should look to move on.

The England international struggled for game time last season after returning from a long-term knee injury but manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to keep him at the club.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Scotland international Alan Hutton was in no doubt that Gomez should look to move on so he can get back to his pre-injury levels.

“I think Liverpool as a club will know what he’s capable of. That’s probably the main thing about it. He did come in and play alongside (Virgil) van Dijk and he flourished up until the injury which was a shame.

Joe Gomez

“I think he has to go and try and get football. Liverpool have brought in players and that’s knocked him down the pecking order.

So it doesn’t look like he’s in a position to command a start within the team.

For me personally I think he has to leave, he needs a new challenge. He has to go somewhere where he’s going to play week in, week out and get back to that level from before the injury.

It looks like being a tough challenge for Gomez to re-establish himself as Van Dijk's first-choice partner with the form of Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate.

This should mean, however, assuming he signs a new deal, that competition for places in defence is very strong.

