'I Think He Was Their Best Player' - Kostas Tsimikas On New Liverpool Signing Luis Diaz

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas has explained how much he is looking forward to new signing, Luis Diaz, arriving on Merseyside.

The Colombian international is on his way to Liverpool to join up with the squad after reportedly taking a chartered flight from Argentina after international duty.

Kostas Tsimikas

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Tsimikas explained that his new teammates are looking forward to seeing the player who he thinks was Porto's best when the two teams met in the Champions League.

"Everybody is looking forward to seeing him with the Reds. Obviously when we played against Porto, I think he was their best player.

"I'm looking forward to meeting him, speaking with him and to be here for whatever he wants. I'm pretty sure he will help us a lot."

The Greek international is clearly an admirer of the 25-year-old and hoping to see him use those skills for the Reds.

"Obviously I didn't mark him but I really like his skills. He really goes for one against one, he didn't think too much. I like him a lot as a player.

"I like it when a player doesn't think too much and goes direct to score himself and to try to do something for his team. Hopefully, I will see it here also. He's an incredible player."

