'I Think He Will Play' - Pundit Predicts Liverpool Debut For Arthur Melo Against Napoli

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League campaign gets underway this week with Liverpool facing a tough trip to Napoli on matchday one.

IMAGO / LaPresse

Jurgen Klopp's team will face a tough challenge in this year's group stages with them drawn against Ajax, Rangers, and the Serie A leaders in Group A.

Liverpool have struggled in their past two appearances at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium so will need to be at their best in what will be a lively atmosphere.

Former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur keeper Paul Robinson told Football Insider he thinks Klopp will throw new signing Arthur Melo straight into the action in Naples.

“I think he (Arthur) will play. He was on the bench at the weekend which is a good sign. When you look at the amount of players Liverpool have injured, it’s crazy.

IMAGO / Sportimage

“(James) Milner came on at the weekend instead of him but I think the Napoli game will be a good one to blood him into the side.

“The manager just looks so frustrated on the sidelines. The amount of injuries is not helping.

“Let’s be honest, they have not got going yet this season. I’m sure Klopp just wants all of his top players back. The Napoli game would suit Arthur. I think he’ll start.”

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool will be missing a number of midfield options so it's possible the Brazilian will be thrown straight into the starting XI but much will depend on how match-fit Klopp thinks his new midfielder is.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

