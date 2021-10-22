'I Think He Will Sign A New Contract With Liverpool' - Gianluca Di Marzio on Mohamed Salah

In news that will be welcomed by Liverpool fans, there is a strong belief from one reporter that Mohamed Salah will end up signing a contract extension at Liverpool.

Gianluca Di Marzio has been talking about the situation with the Egyptian's contract and believes there are clear reasons as to why a deal with Liverpool will be done.

Salah To Stay At Liverpool?

As reported by Sport Witness, the football transfers expert told Wett Freunde that he is confident Salah will sign a new deal at Liverpool.

“I think he will sign a new contract with Liverpool.”

“He will decide his future if he wants to stay there and continue his great goal scoring performance at Liverpool."

Di Marzio On Why Salah Will Stay At Liverpool

Di Marzio appears to have assessed what the options are for both Liverpool and possible suitors of the Egyptian and formed his opinion accordingly.

He doesn't believe Liverpool and FSG will want to lose the player due to the potential repercussions and isn't convinced others need him or have the means to sign him.

“He will sign, otherwise there will be problems for the club if he wants to leave.”

“No other club can afford him. No other club needs that position. Barcelona have no money. I think Real Madrid will get Mbappe. PSG have Neymar and Messi. In Italy, nobody."

LFCTR Verdict

This seems a logical way to look at the situation for a player who has been in scintillating form this season.

There is no doubt with Salah clearly stating his preference to stay at Liverpool that the club will want to be seen as the problem in the negotiations.

In terms of potential suitors, PSG and Real Madrid are the obvious candidates but as Di Marzio said in his interview they already have what they need or are looking at alternative options. That leaves very few clubs with the money to put together such a deal.

