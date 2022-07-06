'I Think He’d Be A Good Fit For Anybody' - Former Liverpool Winger On Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry Amid Exit Talk

Former Liverpool player Steve McManaman has expressed his thoughts on Bayern Munich and German international winger Serge Gnabry amid speculation around the 26-year-olds future at the club.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Gnabry this summer with the player reportedly keen on a move away from the Bundesliga champions due to lack of guaranteed playing time next season.

IMAGO / Phillippe Ruiz

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, McManaman praised the German claiming the Reds could accommodate him within their current squad, yet explains why it wouldn't be a good move for both parties.

“I think Liverpool could accommodate Serge Gnabry." McManaman said speaking to horseracing.net.

"He offers something a bit different, he offers pace, he’s shown he’s more of a winger than Salah is, because Mo likes to cut in from the right and get on his left.

“Gnabry will drop the shoulder like a typical old-school orthodox winger. So I think they could accommodate him from a playing point of view but again having six forwards would be madness.

“Sometimes it just causes more problems than you need, and Liverpool’s squad is big enough when everybody is fit and well, and if it stays like that, you probably don’t need any more players.

"That’s the thing in the end, ideally, as a manager, you’d want 36 internationals in your squad, but when you can only pick 11 every week, it’s harder because everyone gets unhappy.

“So I think Serge Gnabry is a great player and when I’ve seen him at Bayern Munich I think he’s expectational." Added McManaman.

"They’ve got Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sané and other players and I think at times he just feels as if he’s not loved and he is.

“As a player and what he’s done recently at Bayern, I think he’s very talented and very exciting, I think he’d be a good fit for anybody.”

