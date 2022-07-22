Skip to main content

‘I Think He’ll Be Gutted This Winter Though. I Cannot See Him Making the World Cup Squad.’ - Pundit on Liverpool Defenders World Cup Hopes

Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez put pen to paper on a new deal earlier this month that committed his future on Merseyside for the next 5 years, however, pundit Kevin Campbell believes Gomez has 'rolled the dice' committing to Liverpool.

Gomez has not featured for Gareth Southgate's side since 2020 when he played 58 minutes in an international friendly against Wales. Gomez then made the bench for the Uefa Nations League fixture against Denmark six days later and has not featured since.

Joe Gomez

Gomez revealed in an exclusive interview with the Liverpool Echo that it 'Hurt' him watching England at major tournaments when he did not make the squad, former Everton and Arsenal striker Campbell believes he will be hurt again.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider Campbell said  "He will be hurting again, let’s just have it right. Look, sometimes you make decisions based on factors other than international football.

“He is playing at Liverpool football club. There is not many clubs in the world on a par with Liverpool.

“Yes, he could go somewhere and play regularly but it may not be at the same level. That could equally hurt his standing."

Campbell then went on to say that he believes Gomez has 'rolled the dice' by committing his future to Liverpool “He has made the choice to stick it out at Liverpool. He has signed a new contract and you never know, an injury here or there and he could be in.

“I think he has rolled the dice by staying but fair play to him.

“I think he’ll be gutted this winter though. I cannot see him making the World Cup squad.”

