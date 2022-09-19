Skip to main content
'I Think He'll Be Ready To Go' - Pundit Does Not Think Thiago Alcantara Will Extend Liverpool Contract

IMAGO / sportphoto24

Former Scotland international believes 31-year-old will move on at end of his current Liverpool deal.
Issues in midfield for Liverpool have been well documented over recent weeks with Thiago Alcantara's presence and influence growing with each match played.

Despite struggling with a number of injury issues since joining the club in the summer of 2020, there can be no denying that the Spanish international is one of the key players in Jurgen Klopp's team.

Thiago Alcantara

The 31-year-old has just under two years left on his current deal at Anfield and despite commenting publically how happy and comfortable he is at the club, there have been no reports of the deal being extended.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Celtic, West Ham and Scotland striker Frank McAvennie admitted he can see Thiago moving on when his contract comes to an end.

I don’t know because he is 31. He will be on a good deal so he’ll be happy if he finishes his contract. Then he’ll go somewhere else. He’ll be 33 by the time his contract is up, I think he’ll be ready to go.

If you get two more good years out of Thiago, they’ll be happy. He’s a wonderful talent, he can see things way before everyone else which is great for a player.”

Thiago Alcantara Fabinho

LFCTR Verdict

With all the issues Klopp has with his midfield, the thought of losing Thiago will be a scary one for Liverpool fans who will be desperate to keep a player who has so much influence on the team.

Liverpool will be unlikely to offer a long-term extension however so it may all come down to how keen he is to extend his stay on Merseyside.

For now, a Liverpool midfield without Thiago seems unthinkable but they have just under two years to put in place a contingency plan if they cannot reach an agreement over his future.

