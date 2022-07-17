Skip to main content

'I Think He's Improved Hugely' - Former International On Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson

A former international goalkeeper has praised Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson after he was awarded an MBE for his work and contribution during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Paul Robinson told Football Insider that Henderson deserves huge credit for how he has developed as both a player and a person.

“If you look at the player he was at Sunderland, where he was playing and people were questioning the transfer and questioned whether he was good enough.

"I think he’s improved hugely as a player on the field and as a person and a role model off the field.

“It’s a huge credit to him because he’s invested in his own personal development both on and off the field and is getting the rewards for that now.

“To be playing at the level that he is now is a credit to himself.”

There is no doubt that Henderson will go down as one of Liverpool's greatest ever captains having picked up every trophy that there is to win in the game.

Reds fans will be hoping that habit continues over the next couple of years as he continues to lead from the front in a Liverpool shirt.

