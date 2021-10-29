Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'I think he's ready' Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Naby Keita Speaking At Brighton Press Conference

    Author:

    Ahead of the Brighton v Liverpool game tomorrow, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager has given an update on the fitness of midfielder Naby Keita.

    The Guinea international came off injured after a shocking tackle from Paul Pogba in Liverpool's 5-0 victory against Manchester United on Sunday.

    Klopp On Keita

    "Naby Keita looks good, we were all surprised but he was lucky. I think he's ready."

    This will come as welcome news to the Liverpool manager who has something of a midfield injury crisis.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Read More

    The match takes place at 3.00pm BST on Saturday at Anfield and Liverpool will be hoping to keep up the pressure on leaders Chelsea who face Newcastle at St James' Park.

    Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are also in action as they face Crystal Palace at the Etihad on a rare occasion the top three play at 3.00pm on a Saturday.

    All three teams follow up with Champions League games in midweek so the respective managers will no doubt be happy to have what would appear to be sensible scheduling from the Premier League.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook |

    Naby Keita
    Interviews

    'I think he's ready' Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Naby Keita Speaking At Brighton Press Conference

    just now
    Mohamed Salah David de Gea
    Interviews

    Liverpool v Brighton: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference - Klopp On Last Week's Victory Against Manchester United

    9 minutes ago
    Jurgen Klopp Ibrahima Konate
    Interviews

    “There Are a Few Decisions I Need to Make” Liverpool v Brighton: Klopp on Who to Start, Ibrahima Konate or Joel Matip

    12 minutes ago
    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has a shot blocked by Brighton and Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.
    Interviews

    Liverpool v Brighton: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference - Klopp On Brighton And Graham Potter

    14 minutes ago
    Fabinho Goal Leeds United
    News

    "Fabinho Doesn't Look That Good" - Liverpool v Brighton: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference - Klopp On Fabinho

    25 minutes ago
    Jurgen Klopp Ibrahima Konate
    Interviews

    'Konate Is A Fantastic Guy' - Andrew Robertson On Liverpool Defender Ibrahima Konate

    1 hour ago
    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has a shot blocked by Brighton and Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.
    Match Coverage

    WATCH: The Best Premier League Goals Between Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

    1 hour ago
    Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
    Interviews

    'Hopefully They Can Reach A Solution'- Liverpool's Andrew Robertson on Mohamed Salah's Contract Situation

    1 hour ago