'I think he's ready' Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Naby Keita Speaking At Brighton Press Conference

Ahead of the Brighton v Liverpool game tomorrow, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager has given an update on the fitness of midfielder Naby Keita.

The Guinea international came off injured after a shocking tackle from Paul Pogba in Liverpool's 5-0 victory against Manchester United on Sunday.

Klopp On Keita

"Naby Keita looks good, we were all surprised but he was lucky. I think he's ready."

This will come as welcome news to the Liverpool manager who has something of a midfield injury crisis.

The match takes place at 3.00pm BST on Saturday at Anfield and Liverpool will be hoping to keep up the pressure on leaders Chelsea who face Newcastle at St James' Park.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are also in action as they face Crystal Palace at the Etihad on a rare occasion the top three play at 3.00pm on a Saturday.

All three teams follow up with Champions League games in midweek so the respective managers will no doubt be happy to have what would appear to be sensible scheduling from the Premier League.

