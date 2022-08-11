'I Think It Will Be City, Chelsea, Arsenal, And Tottenham' - Former Player Predicts Liverpool To Miss Out On Top Four

A former Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham player thinks Liverpool could miss out on a top-four spot in the Premier League this season.

The Reds lost out on last season's title by just a point to rivals Manchester City and seem set to go head to head with Pep Guardiola's team again.

IMAGO / Focus Images

According to William Gallas (via Genting Casino), Liverpool may not even find themselves in a Champions League spot, come to the end of the season, after losing Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

"As an ex-London player, I have to say Chelsea, Arsenal, or Tottenham to win the Premier League. After watching Man City, they are still strong, Liverpool will still be there.

"It will be difficult for the London clubs to be honest. If Chelsea does not buy the right striker, they will not finish in the top four. Arsenal will be in the top four for sure.

"Liverpool can miss out because they don't have Sadio Mane anymore and Diaz does not have the same impact. Liverpool always concede goals too, like against Fulham. Even if I like how they play, I think it will be City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham."

LFCTR Verdict

It is a bold prediction from ex-France international, Gallas. Despite obvious improvements made by Arsenal and Tottenham, history over the past five seasons suggests that Liverpool and City will fight it out again for the title.

