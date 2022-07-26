‘I Think It’s a Positive. Liverpool’s Brand Exposure Will Grow if They Are Associated With a Big NBA Franchise’ - Finance Expert’s View on Fsg Buying a Basketball Team

As reported by the Liverpool Echo on Sunday 23rd July, FSG are now very keen to purchase an NBA franchise to add to there ever growing sports portfolio. Finance Expert Dr Dan Plumley has revealed the purchase could actually help Liverpool.

FSG already have a strong sporting portfolio, owning the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins and Liverpool Football Club. However the group now want to expand into more sporting ventures and see an NBA franchise the next step for there portfolio.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider finance expert Plumley predicts any purchase of an NBA franchise will cost into the billions saying “I think, depending on the franchise, you’re looking in the billions

“They are worth more than Premier League clubs because of the model of American sports, which is more risk-free in terms of relegation and promotion.

“FSG have got multiple priorities within the group but I still think Liverpool have that global appeal and are well positioned within FSG."

Plumley then went onto add that he feels any purchase of an NBA franchise could actually have a positive impact on Liverpool “I think it’s a positive. Liverpool’s brand exposure will grow if they are associated with a big NBA franchise. America is a big market that Premier League clubs are looking at.

“If you can connect the dots there is bound to be more interest in Liverpool as a result of this FSG model. It’s such a strong system.”

