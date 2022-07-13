Skip to main content

'I Think It's Going To Be Really Difficult' - Pundit On Whether Roberto Firmino Will Be A Regular Starter At Liverpool Next Season

A pundit has cast doubt over Roberto Firmino's status at Liverpool as the striker enters the last 12 months of his current contract.

The Brazilian has excelled at Liverpool since joining in 2015 but saw injury and the form of Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane restrict the number of starts he made last season.

Roberto Firmino

In an interview with Football Insider, former Scotland international Alan Hutton can see no way back into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI for the 30-year-old.

“I can’t see it. For as good as he’s been for the club, and probably still is, I think when you look at that attacking line and the players they’ve brought in, I think it’s going to be really difficult.

Of course he’ll play his part, whether it be from the bench or whatever, but I don’t see him nailing down a regular spot within the team with the options that they have.

So it’s going to be really difficult for him. Jurgen Klopp would probably like to keep him around for his experience but it’s difficult to keep players like that happy.

Roberto Firmino

They want to play football so I see it moving forward that he’s going to struggle to get in the team.

A fit and firing Firmino would be an asset for any team in the world. Much is likely to depend on if he can stay fit and find some form but one thing for certain is he has the unwavering faith of his manager, Klopp.

