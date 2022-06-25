Skip to main content
'I Think Jurgen Klopp Lost Him' - States Pundit On Why He Believes Sadio Mane Left Liverpool

Former Manchester City and West Ham United player Trevor Sinclair has outlined the reasons as to why he believes Sadio Mane decided to leave Liverpool and join Bayern Munich. 

The 30-year-old Senegalese international officially joined the German Bundesliga champions last week in a £27.5 million deal that could rise to £35 million in add ons. Mane spent six years on Merseyside and decided to call it quits after winning everything he could possibly win. 

Sadio Mane

"I keep hearing fans and ex-players saying they don't know why he's [Mane] left. So, let me tell you why he's left. One, I don't think he's been lauded and appreciated enough like Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah." Said Sinclair speaking on TalkSPORT. 

"Two, the fact that Liverpool let his contract go down to the last year kind of suggests that for me it kind of confirms how the club felt about him. 

"Three, I think the main reason is I believe Jurgen Klopp lost him when he came out and belittled the AFCON tournament

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sadio Mane AFCON

"His [Mane's] manager Aliou Cissé, the manager of Senegal had to come out and defend the AFCON saying 'you [Liverpool] were coming second before African players started playing for you'." Added Sinclair. 

"Mane is a man of principle as you've seen, he's built hospitals and schools back in his hometown in Senegal. Therefore it's these reasons I feel Sadio Mane has decided to leave Anfield."  

 

