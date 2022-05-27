'I Think Klopp Will Go For...' - Former Player Gives Verdict On Joel Matip Or Ibrahima Konate Dilemma Faced By Liverpool Boss

Former England international Paul Robinson has been discussing who will partner Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool's Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

Joel Matip has been in brilliant form all season, steering clear of the injuries that have haunted him in previous campaigns but more often than not Jurgen Klopp has opted for Frenchman Ibrahima Konate in the cup competitions.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson explained whilst neither player performed well against Wolves in the final Premier League match of the season, they will raise their game with the return of the Dutchman.

“Neither Matip or Konate played well against Wolves at the weekend.

“But whoever plays alongside Van Dijk improves. He is a top-class player and a leader.

“It is not an issue that’s for sure. They could go with Matip or Konate."

Ultimately though, a decision will need to be made and Robinson thinks Klopp will opt for the pace of Konate.

“I think Jurgen Klopp will go for Konate though. They have a good relationship together. They have worked well together in the Champions League this season.

“The important thing is that Van Dijk is fit. The other two are good players but they are not at the level of Van Dijk.

“It doesn’t matter who the manager selects alongside Van Dijk. It’s irrelevant.”

Author Verdict

I tend to agree with Robinson that Konate will get the nod over Matip due to the pace Vinicius Jr offers on the left-wing.

As Trent Alexander-Arnold will be pushing forward, there will be gaps to exploit in behind which may mean Konate is needed to cover.

Both players have had outstanding seasons however and there should be nothing to worry about whoever is picked.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |