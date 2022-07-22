‘I Think Liverpool Have One of the Best Teams in Europe’ - RB Leipzig Defender on Klopp and Liverpool

Since Jurgen Klopp's arrival the German has won all there is to win in English football, delivering the club's first league title in 30 years in the process and cementing himself into the conversation of Liverpool's greatest ever managers.

Speaking before the 5-0 loss to Liverpool, RB Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann hailed Jurgen Klopp's side 'One of the best in Europe' in an exclusive interview with Leipziger Volkszeitung via Sports Witness.

Klostermann started by talking about the emotion Klopp brings into his sides “He conveys a lot of emotion, I think that can give a team that certain kick. But we also have a coach who puts his heart and soul into it and also shows his emotions during the game.

“I think that’s great. That can tickle out the last percentages in a team. I don’t have that much contact with them anymore, but I’m happy to see them again,”

The German international then went on to say that he feels Liverpool is among the best clubs in Europe “I think Liverpool have one of the best teams in Europe. There are five or six teams at the top that are of the same level, and only nuances decide.

“We can look forward to a great game, also to see where we are at the moment.”

