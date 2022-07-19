Skip to main content

'I Think Liverpool Was Very Good For Him' - Rangers Boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst On Signing Ben Davies

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been giving his reaction to the Scottish club's new signing Ben Davies from Liverpool claiming he can't wait to start working with the Englishman. 

It was announced earlier today the former Preston North End defender agreed a four-year deal at Ibrox worth £4 million after a somewhat questionable move to Anfield back in 2021. 

ben-davies

During his time at Liverpool Davies became a forgotten man and surprisingly didn't even make one appearance for the Reds which was seen by many as an unfair piece of business by the Merseyside club. 

Liverpool did eventually send Davies out on loan to Sheffield United last season where the player made an impressive impact, making 23 appearances and scoring one goal for the Blades. 

Davies who is a left sided centre-back that can also play left-back caught the eyes of Scotland's most successful club this summer which lead to a bid of £4 million being accepted by Liverpool. 

Ben Davies
Current Rangers Boss van Bronckhorst had many positive words to say about the acquisition of Davies to his current squad:   

"We are getting left footed defender that's what we had to add to our squad. I'm more than happy that he joined us. I'm looking forward to working with Ben in the coming seasons." The Rangers boss told Sky Sports. 

When asked whether Rangers will get a hungry player due to Davies' lack of playing time at former club Liverpool, van Bronckhorst was adamant the 26-year-old's short stint at the Reds was a positive move for him.   

"Sometimes you know, you make transfer moves and in the end it doesn't go as planned and I think Liverpool was very good for him.

"Of course he wanted to play more minutes but we will be sure to give him the chance to revive his career because he definitely has the qualities to play for Rangers." 

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

