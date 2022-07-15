'I Think So' - Pundit On The Future Of Harvey Elliott At Liverpool

A former Scotland international has tipped Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott to breakthrough into the first team this season.

The 19-year-old forced his way into manager Jurgen Klopp's starting XI at the start of the last campaign and was impressive until disaster struck and he picked up a serious ankle injury in September.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton admitted this could well be Elliott's breakout year.

“I think so, I really like him. I covered a lot of games at the start of last season before his injury. There was one that stuck out in my mind, I think they were playing Burnley at home and he was in the midfield and he linked up so well with Trent on the right-hand side. He just played with such a freedom.

“For one so young, playing at such a big club, and all that pressure that was on him he just took it in his stride. It was a real shame the injury came at that moment in time because he was really flourishing within that team like a regular.

“He’s got over it now, hopefully, he can get back to his best as soon as possible but I would like to see him kick on this season. I think there’s an opportunity.

IMAGO / Action Plus

“If you can say anything about the Liverpool side where there’s room for improvement it is the midfield. And that’s not saying anything bad about the players that are already there.

“You look at the likes of Jordan Henderson, who’s not getting any younger, Thiago as good as he is isn’t getting any younger. So, there’s opportunity for these guys coming through and hopefully Harvey Elliot will be the next one to break in.“

A big season lies ahead for the youngster as he tries to re-establish himself in Liverpool's midfield. Another impressive pre-season could provide the platform for him to seize his opportunity.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |