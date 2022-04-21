Skip to main content
'I Think The Time Has Come' - Former Player On Future Of Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has been speaking about what might lie ahead for Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

After a promising run of games over the winter months where he filled in brilliantly in the absence of Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane at the AFCON, the England international has struggled to even make the squad over recent weeks.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell explained he can't see the 28 year old staying beyond the end of this season and that his lack of game time may have cost him his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

“I cannot see him staying.

“He won’t be in that World Cup squad because he isn’t playing enough football.

“This is the risk you take when you go and join a contender. If you have injuries or are not consistent you will get left behind. Someone will take your place. You will find yourself not involved. You will find yourself on the bench and scrapping for game time."

Oxlade-Chamberlain has just over a year left on his contract and Campbell believes the time is right for him to move on with no signs he will become a regular at Anfield any time soon.

“I think the time has come for him to play elsewhere. If he waits until the end of his contract, fair enough. The writing is on the wall though.

“There doesn’t look to be a future for him at Liverpool. He isn’t playing enough football. We will see. He can be very good on his day. But the key is, can he sustain form for a long period?”

