'I Think They've Still Got The Strongest Attack In The Premier League' - Journalist On Liverpool's Transfer Business

It's safe to say it hasn't been a quiet summer so far at Liverpool with various comings and goings happening within the club.

According to Telegraph columnist Jim White the Reds still have the best attack in the league. Especially now with yesterday's announcement of Mohamed Salah's new three year deal on Merseyside.

Despite Liverpool losing one of their greatest ever players in Sadio Mane they have acted swiftly by adding new faces to the Anfield artillery. Including 23-year-old Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez.

Talking to the BBC's Football Daily White believes Liverpool still have the best attack on paper despite their rivals also strengthening.

"It's been a very very good summer for Liverpool with [Darwin] Nunez coming in and keeping Salah. Even with Haaland going to City I think Liverpool still have the strongest attack in the league.

"What Salah provides for Liverpool is excellence on the pitch, everything else is a happy by-product of that and there are some clubs in the Premier League who haven't got that right." Added White.

"Manchester United for example, where the priority is what goes on off the pitch. Salah is now being paid £350k a week and so was Paul Pogba at United largely on the back what he [Pogba] brought on Instagram.

"Unfortunately for United, Pogba didn't bring anything on the pitch and that's why I believe Salah is a much shrewder measure of where Premier League clubs are looking to go."

