‘I Think This Is the Best Memory I Have In Football’ - Kostas Tsimikas on That Fa Cup Winning Penalty

Joining Liverpool on August 10th 2020 for a reported fee of £11.7million from Olympiacos in the Super League Greece, Since his arrival he has established himself as a firm fan favourite and a quality backup option for Andrew Robertson.

on May 14th 2022 Kostas found himself stepping up in a penalty shootout for a penalty that would see Liverpool win the competition should he be successful with the spot kick.

Speaking exclusively to The Anfield Wrap Kostas has been reflecting on THAT penalty that won Liverpool the 2022 FA Cup Final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

Kostas Tsimikas
'It Was Unbelievable'

"It was unbelievable, I think this is the best memory I have in football - this penalty, this trophy I gave to the team. For me, it was something special,

"Hopefully I can live it again, I can have this feeling again. It was absolutely unique. The way I ran to our fans, I saw everybody was very very happy. Everybody wanted this cup and I'm very very glad to bring it back to Liverpool."

Kostas is clearly determined to keep achieving his current success at Liverpool.

