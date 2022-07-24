'I Think US Brands Are Seeing The Power Of Liverpool Football Club' - Reds Commercial Director On USA Strategy

Liverpool's Commercial Director Ben Latty has reiterated how important the Reds power is in the USA, outlining the clubs strategy to creating an even greater global reach, starting with across the pond.

Latty, who spent an impressive eight years in the commercial team at Liverpool, recently returned to the Reds seven months after departing to become the group commercial director at Bristol Sport.

"Our audience in the US is what I would say is unrivalled really to any other football club and even some of the domestic sports out there," said Latty speaking exclusively to the Liverpool Echo.

"We've got a number of US partners now which are helping us in the US market. You look at the stats that we've got and the data that we've got around our market and our sort of exposure in the US we're helping them as well.

"We've got this unique window in the US sporting calendar every week where we don't have competition and we've got this real opportunity to capitalise on that.

"The broadcast partners at the Premier League, they're doing a great job of taking the Premier League to that market and as a result we are doing our own activity.

"Whether it's through our social channels, whether it's through on ground events or actually pre-season tours; We're doing our own bit to try and grow our own fan base out there," added Latty.

"Every the datasets we get through in terms of TV audiences, digital reach etc, the US is a market that's growing immensely. The other part of it is that we have partnered with a number of US brands over the last last few years as well.

"I think US brands are seeing the power of Liverpool Football Club both domestically in the US because they think the stats do marry up with anything else that's out there in terms of US sport at the moment.

"But the great thing about Liverpool is it's not just US, it has global reach and so these brands are sort of seeing the benefit of partnering with Liverpool that can actually do a job for them in the US, as well as Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia."

