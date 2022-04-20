Skip to main content
'I Think We All Just Fed Off His Energy' - Andy Robertson Praises Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson After Manchester United Victory

Left-back Andy Robertson reserved special praise for his skipper Jordan Henderson after Liverpool's emphatic 4-0 victory over Manchester United on Tuesday.

Jordan Henderson Andy Robertson

The Reds were in scintillating form as they went back to the top of the Premier League table thanks to goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah x2, and Sadio Mane.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after the match, the Scotland captain said the team were on their game from the very start.

“From minute one, I think we were on top, high energy.

“Obviously we just went for it. Our counter-press was on such a high level and put them under pressure, and the goals weren’t too bad as well.”

Robertson said it was Henderson however who played a captain's role, leading by example and driving his team on.

“Off the ball, I thought we were special, I thought we were incredible. Hendo set the tone.

“Hendo set the tone in the first five, 10 minutes with his pressing and with his high energy, and I think everyone just kind of followed suit. That’s what a captain does, and Hendo’s done it many a time for us and he did it again. I think we all just fed off his energy."

