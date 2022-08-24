Skip to main content

'I Think We Could See Him Start' - Pundit Predicts Liverpool Player To Face Bournemouth

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell believes one Liverpool player deserves a start when the Reds take on Bournemouth in the Premier League at the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's team have struggled so far and have just two points from their opening three matches after losing to rivals Manchester United on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp

With Liverpool encountering an injury crisis with ten players missing, Campbell told Football Insider that Fabio Carvalho deserves to start against the Cherries.

“I thought he was very good against United. He was lively. He is brilliant on the ball. I thought he provided a spark for Liverpool in the second half, to be honest with you.

“Bournemouth at home could be the perfect opportunity to give him his first start. Klopp gives youngsters a go.

“Given how everybody performed on Monday, why not give the man a go? There needs to be changes.

Fabio Carvalho

“Have a look at him. I would give Carvalho a start at Anfield. One thing is for sure, the crowd will back him.

“The team needs to get back to winning ways. They must win. Why not? I like the kid. He is a very good player who is going to be around for a while. I think we could see him start.”

LFCTR Verdict

Portugal under-21 international Carvalho did influence the match against the Red Devils when he came on and was involved in Mohamed Salah's goal.

He certainly deserves a start and with the team in need of a lift and a refresh, Saturday seems like the perfect opportunity to do so.

