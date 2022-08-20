Skip to main content

'I Think We Should Get The Points' | Jurgen Klopp On Any Disruption At Old Trafford

Jurgen Klopp believes that if Liverpool’s match against Manchester United at Old Trafford is postponed due to fan unrest, his team should be awarded the three points.

Liverpool's 2020-21 visit to Old Trafford was postponed after supporters broke into the stadium hours before kick-off and disrupted the preparations for the match in protest of their owners. The game was rescheduled - to which Liverpool won 4-2.

Liverpool Mohamed Salah Old Trafford

There have been murmurs surrounding a planned walkout or even an absence of support from Manchester United fans for their upcoming game against Liverpool on Monday evening.

In the unlikely event that any of the planned protests against the Glazer family turn into scenes that deem the match unplayable - Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool should be awarded all three points.

"Do we have any plans for the game not happening? We are going home in the bus ... I really hope it will not happen, but if it does happen I think we should get the points."

